CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s that time of year when we typically see our first frost and freeze here in the Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ve already experienced some unseasonably cool temperatures this season, despite the warming trend we’ve been feeling this week. On Oct. 24 in Boone, the low temperature dropped below freezing to 29 degrees. That same morning, Wadesboro had a low of 32 on the other side of the viewing area, and Charlotte dropped to 40 degrees. Rock Hill had its coldest temperature so far this season back on Oct. 8, with a low of 36 degrees.

Frost Advisories are issued when temperatures, wind, and sky cover are ideal for frost development. This is most likely when temperatures are less than or equal to 36 degrees. If a Frost Advisory is issued for your area, you should cover plants before the sun sets, so it can retain some of the heat nearby.

A Freeze Warning is issued when temperatures are expected to be 32 degrees or lower. A Freeze Watch may be issued a few days ahead of time if the potential exists for temperatures to fall into this threshold. If a Freeze Watch or Warning is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. You can move sensitive plants inside if you’re able to do so.

Because of the elevation change, there’s a wide range of average first freeze dates in our Carolinas region. The average first freeze in Boone is Oct. 13-19. In Wadesboro, it’s October 20-26. In the Foothills at Hickory, the average first freeze happens between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2. In the Charlotte metro area into upstate South Carolina, it ranges from Nov. 1-10.

Get ready… the cold is coming!