(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Is it winter or is it spring?

We start off cool this Wednesday with early morning temps sitting in the 50s. Winds start off light but will pick up throughout the day. We’ll be breezy and warm with highs making a run for the upper 70s.

As highs look to hit about 20 degrees above normal, winds will gust as fast as 20 miles per hour out of the southwest. Clouds will linger with a few peaks of sunshine likely. Tonight will be cool with cloudy skies and low 60s on tap.

Thursday will rebound into the low 80s which will break the current record of 79 degrees set back in 2018. There is a slight chance we may even hit 83 degrees which would become the warmest temperatures ever recorded in the month of February for Charlotte.

Uncharacteristically warm conditions linger on Friday though we start to cool off. Look to finish off the workweek with high peaking near 70 degrees.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Friday’s cold front will also help to deliver rain to the Queen City as we head into the weekend. Saturday will be cool & wet with low 50s throughout the day.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We won’t be below normal for long with 70s returning for Sunday and early next week.

Today: Warm with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 78.

Tonight: Cool & Cloudy! Low: 60.