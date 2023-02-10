(PINPOINT WEATHER) — All eyes are on the weekend as we get this Friday started. There are still a number of factors to consider but I’m currently thinking we will see rain in the Queen City and snow in the mountains.

Let’s start with Friday, though. Spotty showers this morning will taper off but leave behind wet roadways and cloudy skies. Temperatures have dipped into the mid-50s which is closer to the normal highs for this time of year. Winds will be light out of the west between 5 and 0 miles per hour.

Today will be cloudy and mild, peaking in the mid-60s with intermittent rain throughout the day. Showers will likely pick up for the evening commute and then taper off quickly heading into the night.

Saturday starts off in the mid-40s with cloudy skies and a low chance of a passing shower. We’ll be mostly dry Saturday with highs peaking in the low 50s. Winds will pick up throughout the day as a low pressure system approaches from the south and tracks towards the Carolina coast.

This will push moisture into the Carolinas Saturday evening, first falling as rain but quickly transitioning over into snow and freezing rain for some of our higher elevations. Charlotte will likely see all rain overnight into Sunday morning with a small chance of a few flakes mixing in briefly.

Sunday will be breezy and cold with highs only reaching the mid-40s. This is the day to watch as snow will likely pick up in our mountains and track as far south as the I-40 corridor. We can see significant snow amounts for elevations over 3,000 feet while a light dusting can be seen close to the foothills.

As of this morning, I’m thinking Charlotte will see just rain, but a cold rain. Sunday night will dry out for the Queen City with snow lingering longer for the mountains.

Monday morning can see a few travel impacts with slick roads likely. Be on the lookout for some possible school delays or cancelations.

We’ll rebound back into the low 60s next week with dry conditions for Valentine’s Day.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 65.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly! Low: 44.