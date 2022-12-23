(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Strong winds and brutal cold hitting the region for holidays.

ALERTS IN EFFECT: Wind Chill & High Wind Warnings are in effect for mountain counties as we are tracking brutally cold air combined with powerful winds that will make for dangerously cold temperatures for the mountains, feeling as cold as -30 degrees. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the rest of the viewing area as we could see ‘feels-like’ temperatures as low as -5.

LATEST: The cold front has finally swept through the region, meaning brutally cold temperatures have arrived. Wind chills are already more than 15 degrees below zero in the mountains, with our ‘feels-like’ temperatures down into the teens here in Charlotte. The gusty winds will be a factor through the early evening hours tonight. Our temperatures and wind chills will bottom our Saturday morning, feeling as low as -5 in Charlotte.

From there, expect cold temperatures for your Christmas weekend, with highs around freezing on Christmas Eve before dipping back into the teens for Christmas morning. If you like warmer temperatures, just wait for the middle of next week when our highs will return to the mid and upper 50s.

SPECIAL: Power outages are becoming a problem thanks to the strong winds we have seen this morning.