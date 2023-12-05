NEWLAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Avery Schools will be closed for students Wednesday, Dec. 6, due to winter weather in the forecast.

Up to three inches of snow is expected in the higher elevations of the N.C. mountains. The area is under a Winter Weather Advisory with a system approaching from the northwest.

Most of the snow will fall between Tuesday night and 10 a.m., according to Queen City News meteorologist Jim Lytle. The high in Boone is expected to be 37 degrees.

The district is having an optional teacher workday instead. School officials say if you choose to travel Wednesday in Avery County to use extreme caution.