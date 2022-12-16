GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Salvation Army Facility in Gastonia will open Friday night to provide shelter from frigid temperatures as cold weather moves into the Carolinas, county officials said.

The cold weather shelter will be inside the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope Shelter at 107 S. Broad Street in Gastonia.

The shelter will open for the night at 8 p.m. and close at 5 a.m.

Gaston County officials said the City of Gastonia donated $5,000 to help open the shelter.

“We are grateful for the hard work of the Homelessness Prevention Committee and financial support from the county to make this available to those who have no other shelter during cold weather,” said Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid.

The shelter will open on nights when the temperature reaches 32 degrees or below to provide a warm place to sleep for those who have nowhere to go.