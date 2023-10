SMOKY MOUNTAINS, N.C. (WSPA) — It’s been a gray day across most of the Upstate, but up in the mountains, it’s all white outside.

The first snow of the season fell Sunday night into Monday morning in the highest parts of the Great Smoky Mountains. According to the North Carolina Weather Authority, snow fell mostly in areas above 4,500 feet.

Some areas saw only a light dusting, but the LeConte Lodge, which sits higher up in the mountains, said at noon Monday it had more than three inches of snow.