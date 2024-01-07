NORTH CAROLINA (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three counties in the QCN viewing area have either moved to remote learning or canceled classes on Monday, January 8.

Ashe County Public Schools announced that they will have a remote learning day. The school district also released photos of the icy conditions.

Ashe County Schools

Watauga County Schools will also be remote for the day and students should not go to school buildings. Teachers will have the option to work remotely if needed.

Remote learning will start at 10 a.m. for kindergarten through 8th grade. Watauga Virtual Academy students will keep to their schedule.

High school students will start remote learning at 10:30 a.m. Watauga High School and Watauga Innovation Academy will both use Monday as a review day and testing is scheduled for when students return to in-person learning.

The Holiday/ Snowday Program at Hardin Park and Parkway School is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m.

