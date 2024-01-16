NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wind Chill Advisories are in effect on Tuesday for Avery, Ashe, Watauga, and parts of Burke and Caldwell counties from 2 p.m. through 12 p.m. Wednesday for Wind Chills values as low as -20 degrees.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Showers are clearing out and chilly temperatures are moving in Tuesday afternoon as cold arctic air rushes into the Carolinas with a frigid Wednesday morning on the way with lows down in the upper teens.

Wednesday afternoon will be sunny and cold with highs around 40. Thursday will be slightly milder with highs back up in the upper 40s.

Friday we are tracking another arctic front with rain and snow showers possible along with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Behind the front, the coldest weekend of the season is expected with highs around freezing on Saturday and 40 on Sunday.

Low temperatures on both mornings could be in the teens in Charlotte.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday morning will likely be our coldest morning since the arctic outbreak around Christmas in 2022.