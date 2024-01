NORTH CAROLINA (STORYFUL) — Heavy snow blanketed parts of North Carolina on Monday, January 15, as a winter storm moved through the region.

This footage was captured by Timm Davis, who said he filmed it from his home in Wolf Laurel, Yancey County, on Monday afternoon.

A winter storm warning was issued for the area until Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Video Credit: Timm Davis via Storyful