(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold this morning with mostly clear skies allowing temperatures to dip into the mid-20s!

Skies will be partly cloudy to start the work week as temperatures stay below normal for much of the day. We can expect highs to make a run for the upper 40s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Winds will be calm for the most part today as high pressure impacts the Carolinas. We’ll see more in the way of cloud cover as a low pressure system delivers rain to our Gulf States. This will lead to a very slight rain chance for Tuesday into Wednesday close to home.

The main focus this week will be a large low pressure system that develops ahead of an Arctic cold front midway through the workweek. This can bring an abundant amount of snow for the northern Midwest through the second half of the week.

We’ll likely see more in the way of just rain ahead of the approaching front on Thursday. Much of Charlotte will be wet and cold with the potential of snow for the mountains late Thursday into Friday.

The Arctic blast of cold air will arrive this weekend shortly after the wet weather pushes north and east. Highs will be limited to the 30s this weekend with overnight lows dipping into the teens!

Be sure to plan accordingly with this mid-week system as we are likely to see travel impacts for parts of the mid-west into the northeast.

Today: Partly Cloudy & Chilly. High: 49.

Tonight: Cloudy & Cold. Low: 31.