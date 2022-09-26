(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Monday kicks off the workweek with plenty of sunshine before rain arrives this weekend.

We’re starting the workweek off nice and quiet as temperatures sit in the 50s around the Queen City. Winds are calm allowing patchy fog to develop right before sunrise.

Look to see plenty of sunshine today as highs peak in the low 80s and a light breeze out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

This week will see a cooling trend as temps slide into the low 70s through mid-week and upper 60s into Friday. We’ll continue to see mostly sunny conditions through mid-week with high pressure very much in control.

Rain chances increase late week with moisture from Hurricane Ian kicking up into the Carolinas.

Speaking of the Tropics, Hurricane Ian is forecasted to track north towards Cuba and will likely intensify into a Category 3 storm before making landfall sometime on Tuesday morning. This will likely cause flooding, mudslides, and other major impacts to the island.

Hurricane Ian will then set its sights on the West Coast of Florida, making landfall late Wednesday or early Thursday. Ian will likely reach Category 4 status in the Gulf of Mexico but hopefully will weaken into a Category 1 before making landfall.

The long-range forecast track with Ian is still uncertain, but right now we expect it to track through Georgia bringing heavy rain to the Carolinas this weekend.

We will be sure to follow it all week long!

Today: Sunny & Beautiful! High: 81.

Tonight: Cool & Refreshing. Low: 50.