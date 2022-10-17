(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Overnight showers will taper off throughout the morning ushering one more day of warmth before the cold arrives.

Monday kicks off the workweek with scattered showers early in the day and mild temperatures in the 60s. Skies will be mostly cloudy to start but make way for some sunshine as the day continues.

This afternoon will be warm & breezy with highs peaking in the upper 70s. We can expect a breezy day as a cold front crosses the Carolinas. Winds will be mainly out of the west-southwest between 5 and 15 miles per hour.

Much colder air will funnel in behind today’s cold front as lows dip into the 40s around the Queen City and even 30s and 20s in the mountains. These cold temperatures will spark Freeze Watches & Warnings for the Foothills and higher elevations.

Cold mornings will lead to cool afternoons with overnight lows hitting the 30s through mid-week for Charlotte and highs only peaking in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunny skies will dominate through the week, gradually warming temperatures back into the upper 60s by Friday.

We’ll be sunny and seasonable through the weekend after a blast of cold mid-week.

Today: Morning Rain, Sunny & Breezy Afternoon! High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 42.