(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at a quiet and cool Monday to kick off the workweek as a gradual warming trend takes hold.

Monday starts with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 50s. Clouds will make way for sunshine throughout the day and usher in a pleasant afternoon.

Highs will peak below normal for this time of year, only reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. Look to see warming conditions throughout the week with highs making a run for the upper 70s by the end of the week.

Mornings will be a bit chilly this week as overnight lows dip into the 40s and low 50s. Friday will usher in a cold front that bumps highs from the 70s back down into the 60s for the weekend.

Tropics are mostly quiet as of this morning, however, we are still keeping an eye on two disturbances over the Atlantic with a low-to-mid likelihood of becoming a named storm.

Enjoy the week!

Today: Sunny & Cool! High: 70.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 56.