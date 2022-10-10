(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Cool and clear this Monday morning to start the workweek before rain arrives mid-to late-week.

We are in the 40s And 50s around the Queen City while some of our mountain counties have dipped into the mid to upper 30s! Ashe & Watauga counties have a Frost Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm as highs peak in the low 70s. This will be slightly below the normal high of 75 degrees that we typically see this time of year. Winds will be light out of the northeast between three and eight miles per hour.

Temps will warm up slightly through mid-week with Tuesday hitting the low to mid-70s. Wednesday will hit the mid-70s with increasing cloud cover throughout the day.

Look for rain chances to pick up late Wednesday into Thursday as a strong cold front arrives for the second half of the workweek.

Thursday will hit the mid-70s and start off wet but we dry out in time for the weekend.

Friday will be limited to the upper 60s with sunshine dominating courtesy of high Pressure. Saturday and Sunday will keep the sunshine coming as temperatures level off in the low 70s.

Today: Sunny & Warm! High: 72.

Tonight: Clear & Chilly. Low: 49.