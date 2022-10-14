Your North Carolina Voter Guide

Here is everything you need to know to cast your ballot and make your voice heard.

What is the next election?

Statewide General Election — Nov. 8

North Carolina’s statewide general election, a “midterm” held two years into the president’s four-year term, is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

The following races will be on the ballot:

One U.S. Senate seat

14 U.S. House seats

Several state offices (General Assembly, Supreme Court, and Court of Appeals)

Local judges and prosecutors

County offices like sheriff and county commissioners

You can also use the North Carolina Local Voter Tool for a list of local contests and election dates.

When and how can I vote?

Absentee Voting

Absentee ballots will become available starting on Sept. 9 and must be requested by Nov. 1.

Absentee ballots must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 8 or postmarked on or before the day of the election and received by the Board of Elections by 5 p.m. on the Friday after the election.

One-stop Early Voting

While the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 14, you can still register to vote at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.

One-stop early voting begins on Oct. 20 and ends at 3 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Election Day

Election Day for the 2022 midterm election is Nov. 8. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. Any voter in line at their assigned polling place at 7:30 p.m. will be able to vote.

Who is on my ballot?

You can get a preview of your ballot by looking up your voter registration online using this handy Voter Search tool from the State Board of Elections. Search using your first and last name. You can also include your birth year and county to narrow your search.

Once you find your name, click into your voter profile and scroll down until you see the section titled “Your Sample Ballot.”

For a general election, you will only see one ballot.

For the primary election, you will see the ballot that corresponds to your registered party; if you are registered as unaffiliated, you will see multiple possible ballots depending on whether you wish to vote in the Democratic primary, Republican primary or Nonpartisan primary.

Where is my polling place?

If you want to vote early, you can go to any One-Stop Voting Site in your county. Find where you can vote early using this One-Stop Voting Sites search tool.

If you are voting on Election Day, put your first and last name into the North Carolina Voter Search tool and click on your profile to find your “Election Day Polling Place.” On Election Day, this is the only location where you will be allowed to vote.

What voting district am I in?

The North Carolina General Assembly offers a Find Your Legislators tool to help you find your current district for U.S. Congress, the North Carolina House and the North Carolina Senate.

North Carolina recently went through a redistricting process so you may notice some changes.

Who is up for election?

You can find the full list of candidates running for office in the North Carolina State Board of Elections candidate guide.

How do I register to vote?

If you want to vote, you must be registered to vote 25 days before the date of the election. You can also register to vote at a one-stop early voting site during the early voting period.

In North Carolina, you must register to vote using the voter registration application. Click the button below for the voter registration application.

The application asks for your full name, your home address, your date of birth and your citizenship status. You must sign the application with a pen (no electronic signatures!). Make sure you fill out the whole thing.

Once completed, mail it to the Board of Elections office in your county.

When the Board of Elections approves your application, they will mail your voter registration card to the address you provided. You should get it in 1 to 2 weeks. If you don’t get it, call your local Board of Elections office.

This mail won’t be forwarded to a different address. This is why it’s so important to register with your correct home address.

You can look up your registration status online using this handy Voter Search tool from the State Board of Elections.

What qualifications do I need to meet to vote?

On Election Day, you:

Must be a citizen of the United States.

Must live in the county where you are registered to vote for at least 30 days before Election Day.

Must be at least 18 years old for a general election. You can submit a registration form up to two years before your 18th birthday if you will be 18 by the time of the next general election. 17-year-olds can vote in a primary election if they will be 18 in time for the general election.

Must not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction (including probation or parole). If a prospective voter has previously been convicted of a felony, his/her citizenship rights must be restored. Visit the NC State Board of Elections website for more information on voting rights for people in the North Carolina criminal justice system.

Do I need a photo ID to vote?

No. While North Carolina voters did vote in favor of a state constitutional amendment to require a photo ID, that amendment was blocked by a North Carolina superior court. After a trial in April 2021, a three-judge panel concluded that the voter photo ID law violated the North Carolina Constitution. The court’s decision, which was issued on Sept. 17, 2021, means that voters are not required to show photo ID in elections in North Carolina.

How do I request an absentee mail-in ballot?

Print out this absentee ballot request form and mail it to your local Board of Elections. North Carolina does not send unsolicited absentee ballots to voters. In North Carolina, no special circumstances are required to cast your voting using an absentee ballot.

You can request your absentee ballot for the general election anytime until the deadline. If you are mailing your request, the board of elections asks that you include enough time for your request to arrive before the deadline.

Active-duty military, U.S. citizens who are overseas on Election Day and family members of active-duty military and overseas U.S. citizens can vote through special absentee ballot options.

I have requested my absentee ballot. Now what?

Once you’ve filled out your absentee ballot, you can return your ballot:

in person at your county board of elections office.

in person at an open early voting site in your county.

by mail or commercial courier services such as DHL, FedEx or UPS.

You may not return your ballot at a polling place on Election Day.

Your absentee ballot must be in the container-return envelope and arrive at the county board of elections office no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. Postmarked absentee ballots will still be accepted if they arrive no later than 5 p.m. the Friday after Election Day. Ballots without a postmark must be received by Election Day.

Get involved

If you’re interested in becoming an election worker, let the State Board of Elections know.

